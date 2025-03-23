Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 78,494 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

