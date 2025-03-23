Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $93,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

