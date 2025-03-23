Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

