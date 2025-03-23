ETF Store Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

