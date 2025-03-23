Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.90 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

