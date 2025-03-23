Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,874 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 21,522.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $7,484,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The India Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $20.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

