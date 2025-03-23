Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 10,620.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 158.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $422.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.27.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

