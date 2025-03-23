Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 446.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 748,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.39.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
