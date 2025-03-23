Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XTEN. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,687,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,765,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.