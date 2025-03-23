Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,613 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bit Digital by 192.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 530,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 177,911 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 5.13. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.