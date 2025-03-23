Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Everest Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $353.19 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.27.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

