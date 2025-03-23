Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM opened at $47.83 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

