Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

