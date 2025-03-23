Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 279.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 548,777 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Delek US Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.54%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

