Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

