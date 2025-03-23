Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $122.93 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

