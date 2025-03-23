Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,399 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 20,947.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors cut EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

