Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XISE stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

