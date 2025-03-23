Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

DSM stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

