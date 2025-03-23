Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

