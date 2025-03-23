Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $37.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

