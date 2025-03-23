Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFLC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

FFLC stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

