FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.80.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 0.4 %

FINV stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.47. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.57 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

FinVolution Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

