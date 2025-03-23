First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Position Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 625,087 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,189,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,951,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 198,201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.76 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

