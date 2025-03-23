Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 0.2 %

FIVE stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.