Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fluor worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,289,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Fluor by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 412,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,130,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

FLR opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

