FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $41.62 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.