Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.