Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 12,167 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 91,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,780,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,532,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $877,116,000 after purchasing an additional 156,327 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

