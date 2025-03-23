Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Position Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.16% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15,029.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 128,354 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

