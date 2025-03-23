FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 14.23% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YSEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $5,152,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:YSEP opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.