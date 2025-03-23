Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Globant alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globant by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,316,000 after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 470,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Globant by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,480,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.71.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.