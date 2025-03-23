GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GMS alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in GMS by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GMS by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

GMS Stock Down 0.4 %

GMS opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.