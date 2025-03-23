Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

GFI opened at $21.56 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

