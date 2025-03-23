Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,732,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 395,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

