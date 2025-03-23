Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $754,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 68,883 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.1 %

GH stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.