Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.74. 48,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 80,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

In related news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,054 shares of company stock worth $431,857 in the last ninety days. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Further Reading

