Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $20.02 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

