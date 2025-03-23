HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 67,599 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

