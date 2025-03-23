HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 12,170 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $93.83 and a 12 month high of $127.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.