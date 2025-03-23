HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,531 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.52.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

