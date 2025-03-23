HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.40. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $831.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.