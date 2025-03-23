HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

