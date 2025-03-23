HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,262,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 253,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

