HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

OHI stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.