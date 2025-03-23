HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $61.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $772.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

