HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $112.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

