HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,660,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,956,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,064,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after buying an additional 621,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.8 %
NCLH stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
