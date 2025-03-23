HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 45,388 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 256.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

