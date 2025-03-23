HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 77,226 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.